Cars24 AI unit deployment Inc seeks $5 million to $20 million spinout
Cars24's 100% subsidiary Deployment Inc. the AI venture, is aiming to raise $5 million to $20 million so it can break out as its own tech company.
It is chatting with big-name investors like DST Global and SoftBank, hoping this funding will help it stand on its own.
Deployment Inc launched August 2026
Deployment Inc. says it needs at least $5 million to $10 million, but could go up to $20 million if there's enough interest: CFO Shivanshu Makkar says the actual capital requirement is likely to be in the range of $5-10 million, although the company has received interest for investments of up to $20 million.
Launched in August 2026 with a $5 million boost from Cars24, it is now pitching its AI tools for banking and telecom in India, Australia, and the UAE.
Meanwhile, Cars24 is working on bouncing back from losses and gearing up for a possible IPO next year.