Deployment Inc. says it needs at least $5 million to $10 million, but could go up to $20 million if there's enough interest: CFO Shivanshu Makkar says the actual capital requirement is likely to be in the range of $5-10 million, although the company has received interest for investments of up to $20 million.

Launched in August 2026 with a $5 million boost from Cars24, it is now pitching its AI tools for banking and telecom in India, Australia, and the UAE.

Meanwhile, Cars24 is working on bouncing back from losses and gearing up for a possible IPO next year.