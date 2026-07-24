Cars24 boosts support with OpenAI agents solving 50% more issues
Business
Cars24 just gave its customer support a major upgrade by using OpenAI's voice and chat agents.
According to a Thursday, July 23, 2026, case study, these AI tools helped solve 50% more customer issues and cut response times for important tasks by 80%.
CEO Vikram Chopra shared that this move fits right in with their goal to make buying and selling cars simpler for everyone.
Cars24 handles over 1 million minutes monthly
The AI now handles over 1 million minutes of conversations every month. It's also helped recover 12% of seller leads, giving the business a nice boost.
With these results, Cars24 plans to use even more AI across its operations.