Cars24's Chopra commits $20 million to AI after EBITDA turnaround
Business
Cars24 CEO Vikram Chopra is all in on artificial intelligence, putting $20 million behind it and calling AI a 100x bigger wave.
After Cars24's first adjusted EBITDA-positive quarter after a decade of losses, Chopra wants to make the company fully AI-powered, hoping to pack a decade's worth of progress into just one year and shift how teams work.
Cars24's Chopra on founder evolution, IPO
Chopra opened up about growing from a "mercenary" founder to someone driven by purpose.
He acknowledged some tough co-founder transitions but says he's committed to Cars24's future, and even teased that an IPO could be on the horizon as they look to expand globally.