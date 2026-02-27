Cars24's revenue slipped by 10% in FY25
Cars24's revenue slipped by 10% in FY25, mainly because auction and retail sales took a hit.
But things are looking up—early FY26 numbers show an 18% jump in adjusted net revenue and smaller losses, hinting at a solid recovery.
Retail sales are now contributing more than half of vehicle GMV
To get back on track, Cars24 shifted focus to retail sales, with retail contributing more than half of vehicle GMV.
Their loan business is growing fast too, with disbursements up 38%.
Internationally, they reported transactions in the UAE and Australia.
No IPO timeline is given in the source.