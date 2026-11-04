Carver Roboweld lists on BSE SME at ₹90, 12.5% premium
Business
Carver Roboweld kicked off trading on the BSE SME platform at ₹90 per share, landing a 12.5% premium over its IPO price of ₹80.
This beat market expectations and gave early investors an instant gain, while the company's market cap jumped to nearly ₹118 crore.
Carver Roboweld IPO oversubscribed 30.25 times
The IPO saw massive interest: noninstitutional investors oversubscribed 30.25 times, with retail and institutional buyers also lining up in big numbers.
Carver Roboweld plans to use the funds for buying welding robots, paying off debts, and fueling further growth.