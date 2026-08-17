CAS here to stay, SEBI says as it reviews concerns

Pandey said that SEBI first needs to understand the "deformities" in the implementation of CAS and how they can be addressed.

He noted that most concerns are related to legacy systems that have not been updated for the new framework.

"We are talking to participants about the concerns. We are analyzing the issues and will soon come with a view," said Pandey.

"CAS is here to stay with higher participation and resolving existing issues key to improving the system."