Cashfree launches Checkout for agents and adopts WebMCP standard
Business
Cashfree just rolled out Checkout for Agents, a new tool that lets AI bots like Grok Bot and Instinct handle digital payments automatically, following whatever guidelines users set.
It's built on the WebMCP standard and is the first payments company in India to use the WebMCP standard.
Cashfree cuts checkout token use 40%+
This feature helps websites cut down checkout token use by over 40%, thanks to WebMCP, a browser-native web standard that lets sites expose structured JavaScript functions and declarative HTML tools to AI agents.
It's already up and running for big names like Nykaa, Zepto, and Ixigo: no extra setup needed.
With agent-powered shopping expected to hit $1.5 trillion globally by 2030, Cashfree is betting big on making AI-driven purchases smoother for everyone.