Cashify gears up for IPO, targets ₹1,800 crore in funding
Business
Cashify, the Gurugram startup known for making it easy to buy and sell used phones and gadgets, is planning its IPO.
Backed by Amazon, the company has brought on ICICI Securities, JM Financial, and Nomura to help with the process.
They're aiming to raise between ₹1,500 crore and ₹1,800 crore.
Cashify's financials and partnerships
Founded in 2013, Cashify has grown fast: its revenue hit ₹1,096 crore in FY25 (up from ₹935.07 crore in FY24), while losses dropped by 80% to just ₹10.5 crore.
The company partners with brands like Xiaomi and Flipkart for exchange deals and refurbished sales.
With plans to file confidentially by July, Cashify seems ready for its next chapter.