Cashify gears up for IPO, targets ₹1,800 crore in funding

Cashify's financials and partnerships

Founded in 2013, Cashify has grown fast: its revenue hit ₹1,096 crore in FY25 (up from ₹935.07 crore in FY24), while losses dropped by 80% to just ₹10.5 crore.

The company partners with brands like Xiaomi and Flipkart for exchange deals and refurbished sales.

With plans to file confidentially by July, Cashify seems ready for its next chapter.