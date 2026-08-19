Cashify rebrands to Cashify Limited appoints 2 independent directors
Cashify, the go-to platform for trading and reselling electronics in India, is making big moves as it gears up for its IPO.
The company just rebranded from Cashify Private Limited to Cashify Limited, and brought on two new non-executive independent directors, Vipul Sabharwal and Anil Berera, to strengthen its leadership team.
Cashify names IPO bankers
To get ready for the public offering, Cashify has teamed up with ICICI Securities, JM Financial, and Nomura as its banking partners.
They're also going global by approving the establishment of a Dubai-based subsidiary focused on phones and refurbished gadgets.
On top of that, Cashify's revenue jumped to ₹1,096 crore in FY2025, while losses dropped sharply, showing they're not just growing but getting smarter about business too.