Cashify rebrands to Cashify Limited appoints 2 independent directors

To get ready for the public offering, Cashify has teamed up with ICICI Securities, JM Financial, and Nomura as its banking partners.

They're also going global by approving the establishment of a Dubai-based subsidiary focused on phones and refurbished gadgets.

On top of that, Cashify's revenue jumped to ₹1,096 crore in FY2025, while losses dropped sharply, showing they're not just growing but getting smarter about business too.