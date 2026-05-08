CashKaro posts ₹600cr FY26 revenue powering over ₹10,000cr partner sales

CashKaro traffic mainly Tier 2-6 cities

More than half of CashKaro's traffic comes from Tier 2 to Tier 6 cities, and a solid 75% of their traffic is direct or organic—which means people are coming back on their own.

"It's heartening to see that cashback is becoming the smartest shopping habit for consumers in India," Bhargava said. "It's no longer tactical. People have understood that when you shop via CashKaro on any site, you're getting extra cashback on top of sales."

Their affiliate platform EarnKaro is also helping creators earn up to ₹30 to ₹40 lakh a month through affiliate links and AI tools.

Plus, CashKaro is using AI to speed up operations—like cutting partnership agreement turnaround time from nearly two days to just two hours.