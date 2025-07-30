CashurDrive's IPO opens tomorrow: What the ad-tech firm does
CashurDrive Marketing is going public on July 31, looking to raise ₹60.79 crore through its IPO.
The offer closes August 4 and includes 46.76 lakh shares priced between ₹123-₹130 each (face value ₹10).
Around 13.22 lakh shares are set aside for anchor investors.
Blending tech with eco-friendly vibes
CashurDrive is all about out-of-home ads—think branding on cabs and inside rides.
They run ads on over 1,000 electric busses across major Indian cities, blending tech with eco-friendly vibes to stand out in the transit media scene.
What will the funds be used for?
The funds will boost their tech game, expand their ad network, and cover general business needs.
CashurDrive wants to grow its presence in sustainable urban advertising—especially using exclusive rights over electric busses and EV charging stations—to keep things green and future-ready.