CashurDrive's IPO opens tomorrow: What the ad-tech firm does Business Jul 30, 2025

CashurDrive Marketing is going public on July 31, looking to raise ₹60.79 crore through its IPO.

The offer closes August 4 and includes 46.76 lakh shares priced between ₹123-₹130 each (face value ₹10).

Around 13.22 lakh shares are set aside for anchor investors.