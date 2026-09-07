CAT 2026 registration ends September 15, exam on November 29
Business
Heads up if you're aiming for an MBA: CAT 2026 registration wraps up on September 15.
The exam, run by IIM Indore, is happening November 29 and is your ticket to top B-schools like the IIMs and more.
You can sign up at iimcat.ac.in.
Register online, upload documents, pay ₹2,700/₹1,350
To register, fill in your academic details, add eligible full-time work experience completed up to July 31, 2026, upload a photo and signature, and pick your preferred programs and test cities, all online.
Fees are ₹2,700 for general category and ₹1,350 for SC/ST/PwD candidates; payment options include UPI, cards, or net banking.
Pro tip: don't wait till the last minute. Site traffic can get wild near the deadline! Double-check everything before hitting submit to avoid hassles later.