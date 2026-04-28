World's largest battery manufacturer raises $5B through share sale
What's the story
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), the world's largest battery manufacturer, has raised a whopping $5 billion through a Hong Kong share placement. The Chinese company sold its shares at HK$628.20 each, a 7% discount from its last closing price. The deal is the biggest share offering in Hong Kong this year, and comes amid rising investor confidence as Middle East tensions ease.
Investor interest
Strong demand for CATL's share placement
The share placement by CATL has drawn interest from more than 150 entities. These include hedge funds, sovereign-wealth funds, and also existing shareholders. Despite the strong demand, CATL's stock fell by as much as 9.2% to HK$613.50 today after the deal was announced.
Growth trajectory
Use of proceeds and market performance
CATL's Hong Kong shares have skyrocketed 139% since their debut, giving the firm a market value of $288 billion. The company plans to use the proceeds from this share placement for global capacity expansion, developing a zero-carbon business footprint, research and development, working capital, as well as other general corporate purposes. This move comes as China's technology and battery stocks continue to perform exceptionally well.