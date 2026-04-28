World's largest battery manufacturer raises $5B through share sale

The share placement by CATL has drawn interest from more than 150 entities. These include hedge funds, sovereign-wealth funds, and also existing shareholders. Despite the strong demand, CATL's stock fell by as much as 9.2% to HK$613.50 today after the deal was announced.

Growth trajectory

Use of proceeds and market performance

CATL's Hong Kong shares have skyrocketed 139% since their debut, giving the firm a market value of $288 billion. The company plans to use the proceeds from this share placement for global capacity expansion, developing a zero-carbon business footprint, research and development, working capital, as well as other general corporate purposes. This move comes as China's technology and battery stocks continue to perform exceptionally well.