CBDT announces 6 criteria to prioritize scrutiny of ITRs
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) just rolled out six clear criteria to decide which income tax returns will get a closer look.
The focus is on high-risk cases: think tax surveys, search operations, reassessments, recurring disputes, and possible tax evasion.
The goal? To prioritize higher-risk cases while continuing normal processing for most returns.
CBDT to scrutinize flagged ITRs facelessly
If your ITR is linked to a survey or search-and-seizure on or after April 1, 2024, it'll definitely be checked.
Reassessment cases flagged for unreported income are also on the list. Plus, charitable trusts that lost their registration but still claim exemptions will face scrutiny.
Recurring disputes with big amounts (over ₹50 lakh in metros or ₹20 lakh elsewhere) and cases flagged by authorities are now priorities too.
Most reviews will happen online through faceless assessments for convenience.