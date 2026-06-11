CBDT announces 6 criteria to prioritize scrutiny of ITRs

CBDT to scrutinize flagged ITRs facelessly

If your ITR is linked to a survey or search-and-seizure on or after April 1, 2024, it'll definitely be checked.

Reassessment cases flagged for unreported income are also on the list. Plus, charitable trusts that lost their registration but still claim exemptions will face scrutiny.

Recurring disputes with big amounts (over ₹50 lakh in metros or ₹20 lakh elsewhere) and cases flagged by authorities are now priorities too.

Most reviews will happen online through faceless assessments for convenience.