CBDT mandates DIN on income tax communications to curb fraud Business Mar 31, 2026

Starting today, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said income-tax communications to taxpayers generally must carry a Document Identification Number (DIN), except in specified exceptional cases where it may be issued without one and later approved.

This new rule is meant to help you quickly check if a tax message is legitimate and cut down on fraud or fake notices.