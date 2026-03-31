CBDT mandates DIN on income tax communications to curb fraud
Business
Starting today, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said income-tax communications to taxpayers generally must carry a Document Identification Number (DIN), except in specified exceptional cases where it may be issued without one and later approved.
This new rule is meant to help you quickly check if a tax message is legitimate and cut down on fraud or fake notices.
Communications need approval within 15 days
If technical issues pop up and a DIN cannot be used, the communication requires post-facto approval from the competent authority within 15 days.
The idea is to keep things transparent and make sure taxpayers can trust what lands in their inboxes.