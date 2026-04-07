CBDT releases updated ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms for 2026-27
Business
Filing your taxes for 2026-27? The CBDT just rolled out updated ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms to make things smoother and more transparent.
According to Sumit Singhania from Deloitte India, these changes still stick to the usual disclosure rules, just with a bit more detail.
Donations, F&O disclosures, secondary address required
If you're claiming deductions for donations, you'll now need to provide the recipient's name, PAN, transaction reference, bank IFSC code, and recipient organization's full address: no shortcuts.
For anyone into futures or options trading, get ready to share detailed financial statements in your profit and loss section.
Plus, there's a new mandatory secondary address field.