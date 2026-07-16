CBDT sets Cost Inflation Index at 384 for FY 2026-27
Business
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) set the Cost Inflation Index (CII) at 384 for the financial year 2026-27, up from the previous fiscal year's (FY 2025-26) index of 376.
This new number kicks in from April 1, 2026, and helps figure out how much inflation impacts your investments when you sell them.
CII adjusts cost for long-term assets
Basically, CII is a tool to adjust what you originally paid for long-term assets (like property or stocks) so you don't get taxed on "gains" that are really just due to inflation.
The higher the index, the less tax you might pay when selling eligible assets, making it a handy update if you're looking ahead to future investments or planning your taxes.