CBDT simplifies tax withholding for buyers of property from non-residents
Business
Starting October 1, 2026, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is making life simpler for resident individuals and HUFs buying immovable property from non-residents.
Now, you can handle tax deducted at source (TDS) using just your PAN and Form 141 with a new Schedule E: no need to get a separate TAN number anymore.
Schedule E and Form 132 updates
The new rules introduce Schedule E in Form 141 just for deals with non-residents, and Form 132 is getting an update, too.
Neeraj Agarwala, Senior Partner, Nangia & Co LLP, points out this will make one-time property purchases way less of a paperwork headache.
Overall, the move aims to cut down on red tape and make these transactions much smoother for property buyers in one-off property transactions.