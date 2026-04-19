CBI arrests Bharat Mathur, Mudavath Devula in alleged ₹2.5L bribe
Business
The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, just arrested Bharat Mathur, the Senior Vice President of a major corporate group, and Mudavath Devula, a deputy director general at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for allegedly demanding a ₹250,000 bribe to fast-track approvals for importing drones.
The arrests happened on Saturday in Delhi, with the bribe money actually recovered during the operation.
Case spotlights India's civil aviation corruption
During follow-up searches at four locations in Delhi, the CBI found ₹3,700,000 in cash, plus gold and silver coins, and digital devices.
This case has put a spotlight on corruption issues within India's civil aviation sector, and shows why transparency and accountability are needed now more than ever.