CBI arrests Bharat Mathur, Mudavath Devula in alleged ₹2.5L bribe Business Apr 19, 2026

The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, just arrested Bharat Mathur, the Senior Vice President of a major corporate group, and Mudavath Devula, a deputy director general at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for allegedly demanding a ₹250,000 bribe to fast-track approvals for importing drones.

The arrests happened on Saturday in Delhi, with the bribe money actually recovered during the operation.