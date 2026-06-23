CBI arrests Devang Mody and Ravindra Sudhalkar in ₹7,623cr probe

Part of larger Reliance-ADA probe

According to the CBI, Mody and Sudhalkar were in charge during the years when these questionable deals happened (Mody from 2017-2018 and Sudhalkar from 2016-2022).

This is part of a bigger investigation into financial misconduct at Reliance ADA Group, with three others already arrested.

For anyone keeping an eye on corporate scandals or banking news, this case is one of the biggest in recent years.