CBI arrests Shamim Dar, Charanjeet Singh Randhawa over 504cr fraud
Big banking scandal alert: The CBI just arrested two ex-bankers, Shamim Dar (formerly with IDFC First Bank) and Charanjeet Singh Randhawa (from AU Small Finance Bank), for allegedly pulling off a ₹504 crore fraud.
They're accused of siphoning money from eight Haryana government departments using fake fixed deposits and forged transactions.
Both were picked up on June 30 and are now facing the Special CBI Court in Panchkula.
CBI charges 17 including bankers, officials
This isn't just about two people: CBI has charged 17 folks, including more bankers, some Haryana government officials, companies, and private individuals.
The case originally started with the state Vigilance Bureau but is now part of a bigger CBI probe that also covers scams linked to Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) and CREST.
The agency says they're determined to track down all the missing funds and hold everyone involved accountable.