CBI arrests Shamim Dar, Charanjeet Singh Randhawa over 504cr fraud

CBI charges 17 including bankers, officials

This isn't just about two people: CBI has charged 17 folks, including more bankers, some Haryana government officials, companies, and private individuals.

The case originally started with the state Vigilance Bureau but is now part of a bigger CBI probe that also covers scams linked to Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) and CREST.

The agency says they're determined to track down all the missing funds and hold everyone involved accountable.