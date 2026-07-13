CBI court lifts LOC against Maiank Mehta in PNB fraud
Business
A Mumbai CBI court has lifted the lookout circular (LOC) against Maiank Mehta, who was accused in the massive ₹13,850 crore PNB fraud case linked to Nirav Modi.
The judge said Mehta had been cooperating fully with investigations, and there is no sign he'll skip trial.
Mehta pardoned earlier, must notify CBI
Mehta, a British national living in Hong Kong for decades, is Nirav Modi's brother-in-law and was pardoned earlier for helping out in related money laundering cases.
While he can now travel more freely, he still has to keep the CBI updated about his trips abroad as per a previous Bombay High Court order.