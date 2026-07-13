CBI files chargesheet in Anil Ambani RCom loan fraud case

A chargesheet is a formal document filed by an investigating agency after completing its investigation. It details the alleged offenses, evidence collected, and the persons it believes should face trial.

However, filing a chargesheet does not imply a finding of guilt.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the alleged fraud involved public money exceeding ₹20,000 crore and urged SC to examine whether CBI's chargesheet adequately investigates Ambani's role in this case.