CBI files chargesheet in Anil Ambani RCom loan fraud case
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in the alleged banking fraud case involving Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications (RCom) and other related entities. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also told the Supreme Court that it has attached assets worth over ₹20,000 crore as part of its money laundering investigation. The developments were made public during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged fraud.
Investigation summary
Chargesheet is a formal document detailing offenses and evidence
A chargesheet is a formal document filed by an investigating agency after completing its investigation. It details the alleged offenses, evidence collected, and the persons it believes should face trial.
However, filing a chargesheet does not imply a finding of guilt.
During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the alleged fraud involved public money exceeding ₹20,000 crore and urged SC to examine whether CBI's chargesheet adequately investigates Ambani's role in this case.
Legal proceedings
Once chargesheet is filed, matter falls under trial court: Counsel
Senior counsel representing Ambani contended that once an investigating agency files its chargesheet, the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the trial court.
The trial court will assess the adequacy of the investigation and proceed in accordance with law.
This case stems from a PIL filed by former IAS officer E A S Sarma in November 2025, alleging large-scale banking and corporate fraud by Reliance Communications and its group companies.
Fraud details
Petition alleges loans obtained from public sector banks diverted
The petition alleges that loans obtained from public sector banks and financial institutions were diverted through shell entities, fabricated letters of credit, and forged guarantees. This resulted in losses running into tens of thousands of crores.
The allegations remain under investigation, with no court having returned findings on the merits of these claims yet.
Judicial oversight
Supreme Court has been monitoring progress of investigation
The Supreme Court has been monitoring the progress of the investigation since issuing notices to all parties involved in late 2025.
Earlier, both CBI and ED had told SC that their investigations were limited to examining alleged criminal wrongdoing and would not affect banks' efforts to recover their dues.
The agencies also said these probes were independent of any settlement discussions between Ambani and lenders.
Asset seizure
ED's asset attachment is provisional measure to prevent disposal
The ED's asset attachment is a provisional legal measure to prevent assets suspected to be linked to proceeds of crime from being transferred or disposed of while the investigation and judicial process continue.
Earlier this year, the ED had told SC that the alleged wrongful loss to banks exceeded ₹40,000 crore and said it had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further investigation.
The CBI is also examining public servants' role in connection with the alleged fraud.