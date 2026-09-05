CBI files ₹1,322cr fraud case against Subhash Chandra, 3 others
Business
The CBI has filed a fraud case against Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Group, and three others over an alleged ₹1,322-crore fraud involving LIC Housing Finance.
This comes three days after Chandra objected to a new five-member NCLT bench set up to handle his personal insolvency case.
NCLT stalls Subhash Chandra insolvency process
The NCLT recently put a pause on Chandra's repayment plan because tribunal members couldn't agree. They've also stopped him from moving any assets.
Chandra opposed the constitution of a five-member NCLT bench to hear his personal insolvency case.