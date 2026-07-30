CBI names 4 in PNB fraud linked to Mehul Choksi

The CBI just named four more people in the massive Punjab National Bank fraud linked to Mehul Choksi, the jeweler who fled India back in 2018.

Among them, is Bishnubrata Mishra, then Internal Chief Auditor of PNB's Brady House branch, plus Jayesh Indravadan Shah, Ajit Kantilal Bheda, and Deepen Chandravadan Shah.

A Mumbai court has officially acknowledged the new charges.