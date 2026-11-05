CBIC clarifies GST registration for co-working spaces with membership agreements
Big update for anyone using co-working spaces: the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued GST registration guidelines that finally clear up how businesses should register if they're working out of shared offices.
Instead of treating these spaces like traditional rentals, the guidelines now recognize membership agreements as valid documentation for GST registration, making things a lot less confusing.
Membership agreement and provider proof required
Now, to get GST registration, you'll need to show your co-working membership agreement (with details like how long you're using the space), plus proof from your workspace provider.
Industry folks, especially the Indian Workspace Association, are happy about this move: they say it makes compliance easier and supports India's growing startup scene by acknowledging how people actually work today.