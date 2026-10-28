CBIC issues GST guidelines to reduce litigation and speed registrations
Business
India's tax department, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), just rolled out fresh GST guidelines to make things smoother for businesses.
The big idea? Reduce litigation and streamline pre-show-cause notice procedures, and speed up registrations, especially to address concerns around exports and sectoral issues related to banks and NBFCs.
CBIC pre-notice warnings, tighter registration checks
Now, before hitting you with a formal notice, tax officials may give a heads-up, wherever feasible, so you can sort out issues early.
There will be tighter checks to stop fake registrations but fewer hurdles for legitimate businesses.
The hope is these changes will ease registration for genuine applicants without undue inconvenience.