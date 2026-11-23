CBIC to launch faceless central GST assessment for 70L taxpayers
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is planning to launch a faceless, centralized GST assessment system from April 1, 2027.
This move is designed to make tax dealings smoother for around 70 lakh taxpayers, cutting down on paperwork and the hassle of dealing with different local tax offices.
The plan will soon be up for public feedback, hinting at a shift in how companies connect with tax authorities.
Experts call for GST Network upgrades
The focus is mainly on larger businesses that have multiple GST registrations across states.
By bringing services like registration and dispute resolution together online, the framework hopes to save time and money while reducing back-and-forth between jurisdictions.
Experts said video-conferencing facilities for personal hearings and improvements to the GST Network (GSTN) portal, including PAN-level reports and consolidated compliance dashboards, are needed to support this change.
Experts say having clear digital processes will be key for this system to really work well.