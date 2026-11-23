The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is planning to launch a faceless, centralized GST assessment system from April 1, 2027.

This move is designed to make tax dealings smoother for around 70 lakh taxpayers, cutting down on paperwork and the hassle of dealing with different local tax offices.

The plan will soon be up for public feedback, hinting at a shift in how companies connect with tax authorities.