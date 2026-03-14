CBP's new system to process $166B IEEPA tariff refunds
US Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, is rolling out a new tool called CAPE to process massive IEEPA tariff refunds, totaling $166 billion plus interest.
This move comes after a Supreme Court decision in February 2026 canceled those tariffs, leaving importers waiting for their money back.
Announced on March 12, 2026, the system is part of CBP's effort to make the refund process smoother and faster.
What's next for refund claims
Businesses and brokers will be able to submit refund claims through a dedicated CAPE portal once it launches; CBP is still developing the portal and expects it could begin accepting claims within about 45 days.
CAPE is designed to prioritize straightforward claims first, while more complicated ones will take a bit longer.
The rollout tackles technical hurdles that have slowed things down so far, with Judge Richard Eaton keeping an eye on progress to make sure everything runs fairly.
In short: if you're owed money from these tariffs, help is (finally) on the way.