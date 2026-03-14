CBP's new system to process $166B IEEPA tariff refunds

What's next for refund claims

Businesses and brokers will be able to submit refund claims through a dedicated CAPE portal once it launches; CBP is still developing the portal and expects it could begin accepting claims within about 45 days.

CAPE is designed to prioritize straightforward claims first, while more complicated ones will take a bit longer.

The rollout tackles technical hurdles that have slowed things down so far, with Judge Richard Eaton keeping an eye on progress to make sure everything runs fairly.

In short: if you're owed money from these tariffs, help is (finally) on the way.