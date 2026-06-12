CBS '60 Minutes's faces exodus amid Weiss and Bilton leadership

Former executives say show's credibility damaged

Former executives like Betsy West say these changes are hurting the show's credibility. She called out the removal of a vetted story on Venezuelan prisons.

Retired correspondent Steve Kroft openly doubts Weiss's leadership.

Meanwhile, current correspondents Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim admit things have been rocky but say they're sticking around to help rebuild trust in the program.