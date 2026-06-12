CBS '60 Minutes's faces exodus amid Weiss and Bilton leadership
CBS's 60 Minutes is in the spotlight after a wave of high-profile departures, including Cecilia Vega, Sharyn Alfonsi, Scott Pelley, and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich.
New editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and incoming executive producer Nick Bilton have sparked talk about bias and journalistic independence, especially with stories being pulled and leadership changing hands.
Former executives say show's credibility damaged
Former executives like Betsy West say these changes are hurting the show's credibility. She called out the removal of a vetted story on Venezuelan prisons.
Retired correspondent Steve Kroft openly doubts Weiss's leadership.
Meanwhile, current correspondents Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim admit things have been rocky but say they're sticking around to help rebuild trust in the program.