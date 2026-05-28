CBS News names Nick Bilton new '60 Minutes' executive producer
CBS News just named Nick Bilton, a former New York Times tech journalist, as the new executive producer of 60 Minutes.
He steps in for Tanya Simon, who led the show since 2025 and is known for her long family legacy with CBS, right before its 59th season kicks off this fall.
Sharyn Alfonsi says contract not renewed
Bilton's arrival means a shake-up for the team: veteran correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi says her contract wasn't renewed after controversy around her reporting.
In a memo, Bilton recognized 60 Minutes's legendary status but emphasized it's time to adapt to how audiences watch today. He'll share his vision soon.
CBS leaders thanked Simon for decades of dedication, and Editor in Chief Bari Weiss called Bilton one of the most entrepreneurial and ambitious journalists working today, hinting at fresh energy for the show's future.