CBS News names Nick Bilton new '60 Minutes' executive producer

Sharyn Alfonsi says contract not renewed

Bilton's arrival means a shake-up for the team: veteran correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi says her contract wasn't renewed after controversy around her reporting.

In a memo, Bilton recognized 60 Minutes's legendary status but emphasized it's time to adapt to how audiences watch today. He'll share his vision soon.

CBS leaders thanked Simon for decades of dedication, and Editor in Chief Bari Weiss called Bilton one of the most entrepreneurial and ambitious journalists working today, hinting at fresh energy for the show's future.