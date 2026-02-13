CBS News plans to cut 15% of staff
CBS News could cut about 15% of its staff between March and May, part of a big newsroom shake-up led by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.
This move follows similar layoffs at The Washington Post and shows how tough it's become for traditional news outlets to keep up in the digital world.
CBS aims to shift from traditional news model
The plan isn't just about cuts—CBS wants to move away from generic news and focus on more original reporting.
To do this, they're bringing in people with podcasting and niche reporting backgrounds, especially in politics and health.
Weiss is leading these changes to help CBS News stand out as more viewers turn to streaming for their news.