CBSE retains COEMPT for answer sheet scanning amid evaluation concerns
What's the story
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to continue its partnership with Hyderabad-based COEMPT Eduteck for scanning answer sheets. This decision comes amid ongoing concerns over the evaluation process of the 2026 Class 12 board exam results. The move is part of a larger effort by CBSE to address technical glitches, answer sheet mismatches, and allegations of a rigged tender over On-Screen Marking (OSM).
Data transfer
CBSE transfers OSM data to its own servers
In a bid to ensure better control over security and operations, CBSE has transferred all data and records related to the OSM system from COEMPT's servers to its own. The move comes as part of an ongoing re-evaluation process. Despite the issues with their systems in the past, an IIT official is confident that COEMPT will deliver this time around.
System enhancement
IITs helping CBSE address scanning errors
IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras teams are helping CBSE review and strengthen its systems. The move is part of a response to over 70,000 student grievances related to marks and scanning errors. Of these, 7,314 applications were for verification of marks while a whopping 63,119 applications were for re-evaluation.
Platform usage
One in 10,000 pages problematic, claims IIT official
Despite the complaints of poor scanning and missing parts in answer sheets, CBSE has decided to continue using COEMPT's OSM platform. The company will scan the copies for re-evaluation. An IIT official assured that "They scanned 40 crore pages, of which about 30,000 odd have problems. That means about 1 in 10,000 pages were problematic. Now they only need to scan problematic pages. So they should be able to scan without any problem."
Digital evaluation
What is OSM and why it is important?
CBSE describes OSM as a digital evaluation system where actual answer books are scanned for assessment. The move comes after large-scale complaints and security concerns over data safety. Initially denied by CBSE, the board later admitted that the portal had some vulnerabilities. To address these issues, IIT Kanpur's cybersecurity team worked on two key systems: the CBSE registration portal and the OSM re-evaluation portal, for more than 10 days.
Deadline extension
Last date for submission of applications extended
On Friday, CBSE extended last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets by one day to June 7. The decision comes after several students reported difficulties in accessing answer books and applying on post-result services portal launched on June 2. "In the interest of students, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation for the Class 12 board examinations," a post on X read.