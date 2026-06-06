CBSE retains COEMPT for answer sheet scanning amid evaluation concerns

Platform usage

One in 10,000 pages problematic, claims IIT official

Despite the complaints of poor scanning and missing parts in answer sheets, CBSE has decided to continue using COEMPT's OSM platform. The company will scan the copies for re-evaluation. An IIT official assured that "They scanned 40 crore pages, of which about 30,000 odd have problems. That means about 1 in 10,000 pages were problematic. Now they only need to scan problematic pages. So they should be able to scan without any problem."