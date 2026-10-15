C.C. Wei says TSMC seeks Terafab control with Elon Musk
Business
TSMC is in early talks with Elon Musk about joining forces on his ambitious Terafab chip facility.
TSMC chairman and CEO C.C. Wei says it's interested, but only if it gets full control over its operations.
This fits into TSMC's bigger plan to expand in the US with Texas under review and Arizona as TSMC's existing US base.
Terafab independence clashes with TSMC control
The main sticking point: Musk wants Terafab to run independently, while TSMC insists on managing its own production lines.
One idea is for Terafab to own the building and lease parts out to TSMC, though that could get complicated with Intel tech involved.
Both sides seem determined to find common ground as talks continue, since this deal could shape not just TSMC's future but also shake up the global chip scene.