CCI approves ₹16,660cr all-cash RCB sale to Aditya Birla consortium
Business
Big news for cricket fans: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is getting new owners.
The Competition Commission of India has approved a massive ₹16,660 crore all-cash deal for RCB's acquisition by a group led by Aditya Birla Group, along with The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone.
United Spirits Ltd. had announced this move back in March 2026.
Consortium to own Royal Challengers Sports
The consortium will fully own Royal Challengers Sports, covering all the key companies behind the team.
Since the deal is so big and could shake up Indian cricket's business scene, it needed CCI's go-ahead to make sure everything stays fair and competitive.
With this approval, the new owners can officially take over, marking a major moment for both RCB and the IPL.