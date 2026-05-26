CCI approves Tata International Singapore and Mercuria Energy Netherlands JV
Business
Tata International Singapore and Mercuria Energy Netherlands just got official approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to team up.
This joint venture, first announced back in February, will let them trade a wide range of commodities worldwide: think energy, metals, agricultural goods, oil and gas, and environmental products.
Approval required under competition rules
CCI's go-ahead was needed because the deal is big enough to impact market competition rules.
The announcement came on Tuesday via X.
Tata International is the global trading arm of the Tata Group, while Mercuria is a major player in energy and commodities around the world.