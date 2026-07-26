Why CCI is avoiding suo motu cases now
What's the story
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has said that it is avoiding suo motu cases unless no one else is willing to come forward. The regulator told a Parliamentary panel that this is due to a conflict of interest in establishing and adjudicating such cases. The CCI's mandate is to curb unfair business practices and promote fair competition across sectors.
Conflict clarification
More competition law awareness now
During a Committee on Subordinate Legislation of the Rajya Sabha meeting on May 19, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur explained the regulator's stance.
She said that such cases were more common in the early years due to low public awareness about competition law.
However, now there's a perceived conflict because they are both establishing and adjudicating a case against a party.
Regulatory restraint
CCI's current approach to suo motu matters
Kaur further said that the Commission now avoids taking up suo motu matters unless no one else is willing to come forward.
She also added that the CCI now exercises restraint in sectors where sectoral regulators exist.
This approach is part of the watchdog's efforts to maintain fairness and avoid potential conflicts in its operations.
Case statistics
Committee report highlights Android case settlement amount
The committee's report, tabled in Parliament this week, noted that of the 1,375 anti-trust cases received to date, 1,237 have been disposed of.
The panel's Chairman Milind Murli Deora also highlighted the settlement amount of just ₹20.24 crore in the Android Smart TV matter.
This was in stark contrast to the European Union's fine of $4 billion.
Settlement explanation
Kaur explains difference in settlement amounts
In response to the discrepancy, Kaur explained that the settlement amount in the Smart TV case was based on the relevant India turnover of the company from the Smart TV operating system market.
She said it was determined after considering mitigating and aggravating factors, along with a statutory settlement discount of 15%.
Kaur also clarified that the EU's matter involved a different segment of mobile operating systems and wasn't directly comparable with India's case.