CCI chair Ravneet Kaur warns AI could enable market manipulation
AI is shaking up everything from health care to logistics in India, but not all changes are good news.
Ravneet Kaur, chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), just flagged that AI could be used for shady stuff like rigging prices, favoring certain companies, or manipulating markets.
She spoke at a workshop in Goa and made it clear: while AI brings cool opportunities, it also opens the door for some risky moves.
CCI will act against AI abuse
Kaur highlighted that the CCI wants businesses to grow through real innovation, not by gaming the system with AI tricks.
The commission is keeping a close watch and says it will step in if companies use AI to block out competition or exploit their power.
Bottom line: India's digital market should stay fair for everyone, even as technology keeps evolving.