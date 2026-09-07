CCI chair Ravneet Kaur warns AI could enable market manipulation

AI is shaking up everything from health care to logistics in India, but not all changes are good news.

Ravneet Kaur, chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), just flagged that AI could be used for shady stuff like rigging prices, favoring certain companies, or manipulating markets.

She spoke at a workshop in Goa and made it clear: while AI brings cool opportunities, it also opens the door for some risky moves.