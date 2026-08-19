CCI clears General Atlantic to raise Acko stake above 25%
General Atlantic just got the go-ahead from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to boost its ownership in Acko Technology & Services above 25%.
The deal, announced on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, is happening through General Atlantic Singapore ACK as part of a rights issue.
Since the investment crosses certain legal limits, the CCI had to check that it keeps things fair for everyone in the market.
General Atlantic backs Acko Technology
General Atlantic is a global investor focused on tech and finance. By upping its stake, it's doubling down on Acko Technology, the parent company behind Acko General Insurance (for non-life insurance), Acko Life Insurance, and Assurelink (which is still awaiting an IRDAI corporate agency license to undertake insurance policy distribution in India).
The CCI confirmed on X that everything checks out with competition rules, so it's all clear for takeoff.