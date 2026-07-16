CCI clears Reliance Jio and 4,500+ firms in antitrust complaints
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) just dismissed antitrust complaints against Reliance Jio and over 4,500 other players.
The complaints claimed these companies were teaming up to fix prices or abuse their market power in sectors like telecom, logistics, healthcare, and FMCG, but the CCI found no solid evidence for any of it.
They also tossed out similar claims about Delhi International Airport's security services tender.
CCI finds no evidence across sectors
People had accused telecom operators of secretly coordinating data plans and tariffs, but the CCI said everything matched what's already public: no shady deals spotted.
Allegations about price-fixing in logistics didn't hold up either. For the airport case, there was no proof that Delhi International Airport or government bodies rigged bids or broke competition laws.
So for now, everyone walks free from these charges.