CCI ends decade-long probe into 12 Delhi hospitals' pricing

CCI finds United Brands test unmet

Even though reports showed these hospitals had higher prices and big profit margins, they didn't meet the legal standard known as the United Brands test, which checks if prices are both excessive and unfair.

Just charging more isn't enough; there has to be clear proof of unfairness.

Since that wasn't found, Max Super Specialty Hospitals, Fortis, Apollo, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and others are officially off the hook.