CCI ends decade-long probe into 12 Delhi hospitals' pricing
After more than a decade, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has closed its investigation into 12 major Delhi hospitals accused of charging too much for medicines and medical supplies.
The probe started back in 2015, but after looking closely at the evidence, CCI found nothing to prove these hospitals were abusing their power or breaking competition rules.
CCI finds United Brands test unmet
Even though reports showed these hospitals had higher prices and big profit margins, they didn't meet the legal standard known as the United Brands test, which checks if prices are both excessive and unfair.
Just charging more isn't enough; there has to be clear proof of unfairness.
Since that wasn't found, Max Super Specialty Hospitals, Fortis, Apollo, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and others are officially off the hook.