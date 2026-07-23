CCI finds no unfair conduct by Eternal, Zomato's parent
Business
A consumer complained that ordering food on Zomato cost way more (₹198) than getting it straight from the restaurant (₹105), blaming extra fees and charges.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) looked into it but decided there was nothing unfair going on with Eternal (the parent company of Zomato, formerly known as Zomato Ltd).
CCI cites convenience and upfront disclosure
The CCI explained that apps like Zomato add convenience, like delivery and easy access, which justify higher prices.
It also said all those extra charges are shown upfront, and users can always cancel before paying.
In the end, the CCI found no violation of competition rules and closed the case.