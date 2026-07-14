Why India's competition watchdog fined laptop maker HP ₹14.3cr
What's the story
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has slapped a hefty fine of ₹14.28 crore on HP India and 16 of its resellers for colluding in the sale and supply of print hardware consumables. The CCI found them guilty of cartelization, which included items like toner cartridges used with printers. The penalty is divided into ₹11.98 crore on HP India and around ₹2.30 crore on the 16 resellers collectively.
Compliance directive
HP India applied for lesser penalty
The CCI has also directed both HP India and the involved resellers to stop engaging in any anti-competitive conduct.
This order comes after proceedings were initiated on a lesser penalty application filed by HP India under Section 46 of the Act, alleging cartelization among itself and its resellers.
The accused resellers include DD Enterprises, Ascent Information, and Kaypee Enterprises, among others.
Central role
HP India played a key role in the cartel arrangement
The CCI also found that HP India played a key role in the cartel arrangement among the resellers.
The commission held officials of both HP India and its resellers liable under Section 48 of the Act, imposing monetary penalties on them.
This case highlights the regulator's growing focus on bidding practices and competition concerns in procurement markets where coordinated bids can limit fair competition and impact market outcomes.