India's competition regulator to tackle anti-competitive practices in AI sector

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is preparing to take action against potential anti-competitive practices in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Ravneet Kaur, the chairperson of CCI, said this while speaking at the 11th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law in New Delhi on Monday. She specifically mentioned algorithmic collusion as one such practice that could be targeted by the regulator.

Regulatory scope Kaur on CCI's focus areas Kaur said the CCI is looking at anti-trust issues in various sectors including sports, civil aviation, paints and varnishes, and liquor. She also noted that the regulator is preparing to tackle any anti-competitive practices that may arise in the AI sector. Kaur said they had identified potential anti-competitive conduct that would be concentration in the AI value chain.

Past research Update on market study and anti-trust matters Last year, the CCI had conducted a market study on AI and competition. This was part of its ongoing efforts to monitor unfair business practices in the marketplace. Kaur also revealed that nearly 90% of anti-trust matters received by the regulator have been disposed of. "We get antitrust matters from all across," she said, adding that out of 1,360 anti-trust information received by the Commission, 1,211 have already been decided and disposed of.

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