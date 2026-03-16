India's competition regulator to tackle anti-competitive practices in AI sector
What's the story
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is preparing to take action against potential anti-competitive practices in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Ravneet Kaur, the chairperson of CCI, said this while speaking at the 11th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law in New Delhi on Monday. She specifically mentioned algorithmic collusion as one such practice that could be targeted by the regulator.
Regulatory scope
Kaur on CCI's focus areas
Kaur said the CCI is looking at anti-trust issues in various sectors including sports, civil aviation, paints and varnishes, and liquor. She also noted that the regulator is preparing to tackle any anti-competitive practices that may arise in the AI sector. Kaur said they had identified potential anti-competitive conduct that would be concentration in the AI value chain.
Past research
Update on market study and anti-trust matters
Last year, the CCI had conducted a market study on AI and competition. This was part of its ongoing efforts to monitor unfair business practices in the marketplace. Kaur also revealed that nearly 90% of anti-trust matters received by the regulator have been disposed of. "We get antitrust matters from all across," she said, adding that out of 1,360 anti-trust information received by the Commission, 1,211 have already been decided and disposed of.
Investment impact
NITI Aayog member emphasizes need for balanced approach
At the same conference, Rajiv Gauba, a member of NITI Aayog, stressed on the importance of a robust competition regime for attracting foreign investments. He said it's important to avoid extremes and over-regulation in terms of competition law and ensure a delicate balance. This highlights how important effective regulation is for creating an environment that encourages international investment.