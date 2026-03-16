CCI probes IndiGo's alleged market abuse during December operational meltdown
Business
India's competition watchdog is investigating IndiGo's parent company for allegedly taking unfair advantage of its huge market share after a major operational meltdown last December.
The CCI wants to know if IndiGo, which controls 63% of the domestic market, misused its position when flights were canceled and prices surged.
What will happen if probe finds wrongdoing
If the investigation finds wrongdoing, IndiGo could face hefty fines and be forced to change how it operates, such as sharing airport slots or working more closely with other airlines.
The findings could also shape new rules to better protect flyers in India, making air travel fairer and more reliable for everyone.