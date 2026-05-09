CCI probes Pernod Ricard over exclusivity with New Delhi retailers
Business
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is looking into Pernod Ricard for possibly making exclusive deals with New Delhi retailers.
These deals may have helped the company grab a bigger market share while limiting choices for buyers and making it tougher for other brands to compete.
The investigation will check whether these moves break Indian competition laws by giving Pernod Ricard an unfair advantage.
Pernod Ricard could face penalties
If the CCI finds it guilty, Pernod Ricard could face penalties or new restrictions that might shake up its business plans and profits in India.
The findings should also reveal just how much these practices have influenced Delhi's liquor scene.
So far, Pernod Ricard has not commented on the situation.