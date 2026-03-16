CCI's self-audit framework for AI: What does it include
Competition Commission of India (CCI) just rolled out a self-audit framework for companies using AI, aiming to prevent AI-driven anti-competitive outcomes by companies (including large technology firms).
Launched in March 2026, following a market study completed in October 2025, this six-step guide is all about making sure AI stays innovative without crushing fair competition.
Key highlights of the framework
The CCI wants companies to be up front about how their algorithms work, keep tabs on training data for bias, and regularly test for any sneaky anti-competitive behavior.
They're also asking firms to document decisions and keep detailed logs—so there's a clear trail if something goes wrong.
Why this matters
With AI moving fast, there are real worries about big players using it unfairly.
The CCI says this framework is about balancing innovation with accountability, helping businesses grow responsibly while protecting consumers and keeping markets open for everyone.