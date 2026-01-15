CCPA fines Flipkart, Meta ₹10L each over illegal walkie-talkie listings

What went down—and what's next

As of January 2026, Flipkart had sold 108,206 units without proper checks, while Facebook Marketplace kept up similar listings even after being told to take them down.

Both platforms said they followed the rules, but CCPA disagreed, saying they didn't do enough to verify sellers or products.

Other platforms like Meesho and JioMart have also faced penalties.

Flipkart has been directed to submit a compliance report within 15 days, and both Flipkart and Meta have been ordered to remove non-compliant listings and strengthen due diligence.