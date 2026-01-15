TSMC smashes Q4 expectations thanks to AI craze

Why does this matter?

TSMC isn't just making chips—they're powering the tech behind AI giants like NVIDIA.

Their advanced 7nm-or-smaller chips accounted for 77% of wafer revenue, and they're projecting capital expenditure of $52-$56 billion for 2026, a 27-37% increase versus 2025.

With even more growth predicted for early 2026, TSMC is showing how crucial semiconductors are for everything from gaming to future AI tools.

If you care about where your gadgets or favorite apps are headed, keep an eye on these folks.