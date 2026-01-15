Moglix drops Cognilix: AI for smarter B2B buying
Moglix just launched Cognilix, an AI-powered platform that helps businesses streamline procurement and supply chain tasks.
It plugs into existing systems, taps into a huge database (think more than USD $40 billion in transactions and 45,000 suppliers), and supports companies in over 80 countries.
What does Cognilix actually do?
Cognilix automates things like digital catalogs, supplier onboarding, compliance checks, e-auctions, and inventory forecasting.
By learning from past data and delivery times, it aims to make everything faster and more accurate.
Why should you care?
More than 10 large enterprises are already using Cognilix as a standalone platform, and over 1,000 customers use one or more of its underlying modules through the broader Moglix ecosystem—early use cases have shown inventory reductions of up to 30%.
Pricing starts at $50K but is tailored for each business.
Moglix hopes to hit $100 million in revenue with this tool over the next five years.